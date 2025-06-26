Jousting spectacular returns to Linlithgow Palace

Don't miss a second of the action this weekend at Linlithgow Palace.

The sounds of thundering hooves and clashing lances will once again fill the air around Linlithgow Palace this weekend.

For Saturday and Sunday will see the return of Historic Environment Scotland’s Spectacular Jousting event.

Crowds will have the opportunity to cheer on their hero and boo baddy Sir Checkmate, as he battles for victory in the annual jousting competition.

Visitors can meet the knights’ horses before and after each joust, which take place at 12.45pm and 2.30pm each day. They will also have the opportunity to wander through the living history camp and experience what life was like in mediaeval times.

A range of entertainment is on offer, including a falconry display and a show from the court jesters.

The squire school also returns, where young aspiring knights can get started on their training and test their skills.

Gillian Urquhart, HES events manager, said: “Spectacular Jousting at Linlithgow Palace is a summer favourite, offering visitors a chance to engage with Scotland’s history in an exciting way.

From watching jousts – iconic displays of chivalry and sport – and birds of prey flying through the skies to enjoying the antics of court jesters, there’s a way for everyone to experience a taste of mediaeval life.”

The event will run this Saturday and Sunday from 11.30am to 4.30pm. To book visit www.historicenvironment.scot. Entry to Linlithgow Palace is free for HES members.