Jousters and jesters set for weekend mayhem at the Palace

The days when thorny personal disputes were settled by mounted warriors armed to the teeth will be relived at Linlithgow palace this weekend.

The annual tournament features knights on horseback, acrobats and archers, flying falcons and junior jousters - along with many of the safer sights of medieval Scotland.

Gillian Urquhart, Events Manager at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “Spectacular Jousting is one of our best loved family-friendly events.

“With a colourful line-up of daring competitors and their noble steeds, we’re looking forward to an exciting weekend celebrating this iconic medieval sport.”

The jousting contests take place between 12.30pm – 4.30pm on Saturday and Sunday, with the main events taking place at 1.30pm and 3.15pm, but the site will open from 9.30am and visitors are encouraged to arrive early.

Tickets are £15 for adults, £12 for concessions and £9 for children, but under 5s go free.

There is a 10% discount for online bookings, and entry is free for Historic Scotland members.

For more information, visit historicdaysawait.scot/jousting



