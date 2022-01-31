Jazz returns to Linlithgow this weekend

A previous Linlithgow Jazz event. Photo by Robert Bell.

Keyboard supremo Paul Harrison will bring his exciting organ trio Team Talk to the Queen Margaret Hall on Saturday, with tickets on sale now from Eventbrite.

Sue McHugh, organiser of Linlithgow Jazz events, is delighted to be able to bring jazz back to the town.

She said: "Paul’s trio was booked for 2020 so I’m delighted that they will be playing for us at last!

"The Hall still has social distancing restrictions in place so it looks like we will only be able to have around 40 per cent of the normal capacity but if that changes I will add extra tickets on Eventbrite.