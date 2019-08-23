Ingliston fair offers free expert valuation on your family heirloom

What’s reckoned to be Scotland’s largest antiques fair is offering a free valuation service to visitors at Ingliston showground this weekend.

The Edinburgh Antiques, Vintage and Collectors Fair at the Royal Highland Centre boasts up to 300 stalls in one hall, while Bonhams Auctioneers are offering to value one home-derived item per customer.

Helen Yourston, director for fair organisers B2B Events said: “It could be that you’re wondering if an antique has gone up or down in value, or if something you’re not sure about is worth anything at all.

“Either way, we invite our visitors to bring along one item each for a free valuation on the Sunday of our fair.”

“Our entrepreneur exhibitors will be offering for sale a whole plethora of items including silver, jewellery, collectables, copper, ceramics, vintage clothing, retro and much more”.

Early admission (cash-only entry) is £6 per person, standard admission on Saturday is from 10am at a cost of £5 per person and Sunday entry is from 10am at £4 per person; and the Royal Highland Centre charges £5 per vehicle for parking.