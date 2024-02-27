In pictures: One Weekend in Falkirk 2024

The mini festival provided an opportunity for audiences to enjoy the arts for free at a number of local venues.

One Weekend in Falkirk aims to give people a first platform to perform their work whatever it may be, whether it’s music or poetry or storytelling.

The events kicked off on Thursday evening at the Seagull Trust Bookshop on the High Street. Pauline Vallance performed What the Brontes Did at the Fringe, before Denny-based singer songwriter Scott Ashworth entertained with an acoustic set.

Other events across the weekend included the piece of theatre, Invisible; an unplugged acoustic set by Lewis White, the voice of alt-rock band Danko; and a visit to the Shining A Light exhibition which is currently running at the Park Gallery in Callendar House.

There was more live music at the Callendar Arms on Saturday night.

The bandstand at the east end of Falkirk High Street came to life on Saturday afternoon for the popular ‘Meet Me at the Bandstand’ event. It saw musicians Mickey Gerry, Anthony Niven, Calum Baird, DC Thomson and Erin Ramsay play their live, original music for those who stopped to listen.

There were also spoken word events and a creative writing workshop on Sunday, as well as performances from singer songwriter Will Treeby, and Miller and O’Neill who brought the event to a close.

Thanking performers and venues on Facebook, organisers of One Weekend in Falkirk said: “Without all of you, #OWIF 2024 would likely not have happened. It certainly wouldn't have been quite so fabulous!

“We also want to thank all of our lovely audience members - without you, there's no point in any of the above doing anything. Thank you!”

