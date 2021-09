The history of the Falkirk area was celebrated at the family fun day in Bo’ness through activities including excavations, games, re-enactments and heritage tents.

Young and old turned out for the event, which was hosted by Great Place Falkirk with the support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund as part of The Big Dig archaeology festival.

It also came at the end of the region's Big Roman Week.

Photographer Alan Murray was there to capture all the action and fun from the day.

