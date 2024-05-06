Grangemouth's Zetland Park was the venue for Innovate, the first family fun day as part of this year's Falkirk Science Festival, on Saturday. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)Grangemouth's Zetland Park was the venue for Innovate, the first family fun day as part of this year's Falkirk Science Festival, on Saturday. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)
Grangemouth's Zetland Park was the venue for Innovate, the first family fun day as part of this year's Falkirk Science Festival, on Saturday. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)

In pictures: Falkirk Science Festival's Innovate event in Grangemouth's Zetland Park

Falkirk Science Festival kicked off at the weekend, with families able to enjoy getting hands on with science at events across the region over the coming weeks.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 6th May 2024, 11:09 BST

Among the first events of this year’s festival was Innovate in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park on Saturday.

The family fun day event was a chance to have fun creating, building and learning from industry professionals whilst discovering career paths which are truly innovative.

It offered lots of opportunities for people of all ages to get hands on with science.

Photographer Mark Ferguson was on hand to capture these images from the day.

The fun of the science festival continues in the coming days with another fun day for the whole family planned on Saturday, May 11. This time it’s the STEM event at the Helix.

Take part in interactive workshops and witness mind boggling experiments on the park’s great lawn. There will be a chance to get hands on with science as well as performances and activities from the likes of the Glasgow Science Centre and the University of Heriot Watt.

The full programme of events at this year’s festival, which runs until May 18, can be found at www.falkirkleisureandculture.org

Visitors to Innovate in Grangemouth's Zetland Park get hands on with science.

1. Innovate 2024

Visitors to Innovate in Grangemouth's Zetland Park get hands on with science. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
There was a chance to learn more about nature and science at the event.

2. Innovate 2024

There was a chance to learn more about nature and science at the event. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Exploring science at the Innovate event as part of Falkirk Science Festival.

3. Innovate 2024

Exploring science at the Innovate event as part of Falkirk Science Festival. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Visitors of all ages could learn more about science and the world around us.

4. Innovate 2024

Visitors of all ages could learn more about science and the world around us. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GrangemouthGlasgow Science Centre