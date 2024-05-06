In pictures: Falkirk Science Festival's Innovate event in Grangemouth's Zetland Park

Among the first events of this year’s festival was Innovate in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park on Saturday.

The family fun day event was a chance to have fun creating, building and learning from industry professionals whilst discovering career paths which are truly innovative.

It offered lots of opportunities for people of all ages to get hands on with science.

Photographer Mark Ferguson was on hand to capture these images from the day.

The fun of the science festival continues in the coming days with another fun day for the whole family planned on Saturday, May 11. This time it’s the STEM event at the Helix.

Take part in interactive workshops and witness mind boggling experiments on the park’s great lawn. There will be a chance to get hands on with science as well as performances and activities from the likes of the Glasgow Science Centre and the University of Heriot Watt.

The full programme of events at this year’s festival, which runs until May 18, can be found at www.falkirkleisureandculture.org

1 . Innovate 2024 Visitors to Innovate in Grangemouth's Zetland Park get hands on with science. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

2 . Innovate 2024 There was a chance to learn more about nature and science at the event. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

3 . Innovate 2024 Exploring science at the Innovate event as part of Falkirk Science Festival. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales