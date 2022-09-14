News you can trust since 1845
Dandelion hosted one of its harvest festivals at the Helix Park over the weekend.

In pictures: Dandelion harvest festival at the Helix

An initiative which has been encouraging people to grow their own produce culminated in a special harvest festival at the weekend.

By Fiona Dobie
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 6:23 am

This year creative arts programme Dandelion has been involved in a project to show that produce growing gardens can prosper in the most unexpected places, involving the creation of some ‘unexpected gardens’ around the country.

Its Floating Garden on board a canal barge toured communities in central Scotland before berthing near the Helix for the last few months.

On Saturday, Dandelion hosted a harvest festival at Helix Park to celebrate the work and produce from the Floating Garden.

It was a celebration of harvest past, present and future – and a great day out for the family.

There was a chance to hear stories from historical harvests in Falkirk, to share food, art and ideas.

It was just one of many events being held over the weekend in communities across Scotland who had been involved in the initiative which is driven by the concept Sow, Grow, Share.

People came together for community meals made from food grown in that community or sourced locally, live music and long conversations, swapping stories and sharing produce.

At the Helix musical entertainment was provided by Colin and Cat Train and there was stand-up comedy from Viv Gee.

Photographer Scott Louden was there to capture the day’s events.

1. Dandelion Harvest Festival

The event on Saturday marked the end of the growing year.

Photo: Scott Louden

2. Dandelion Harvest Festival

Dandelion's initiative to encourage people to grow their own produce was driven by the concept Sow, Grow, Share.

Photo: Scott Louden

3. Dandelion Harvest Festival

There were fun activities to keep the kids busy.

Photo: Scott Louden

4. Dandelion Harvest Festival

All ages came along to enjoy the entertainment and celebrate together.

Photo: Scott Louden

