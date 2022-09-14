In pictures: Dandelion harvest festival at the Helix

This year creative arts programme Dandelion has been involved in a project to show that produce growing gardens can prosper in the most unexpected places, involving the creation of some ‘unexpected gardens’ around the country.

Its Floating Garden on board a canal barge toured communities in central Scotland before berthing near the Helix for the last few months.

On Saturday, Dandelion hosted a harvest festival at Helix Park to celebrate the work and produce from the Floating Garden.

It was a celebration of harvest past, present and future – and a great day out for the family.

There was a chance to hear stories from historical harvests in Falkirk, to share food, art and ideas.

It was just one of many events being held over the weekend in communities across Scotland who had been involved in the initiative which is driven by the concept Sow, Grow, Share.

People came together for community meals made from food grown in that community or sourced locally, live music and long conversations, swapping stories and sharing produce.

At the Helix musical entertainment was provided by Colin and Cat Train and there was stand-up comedy from Viv Gee.

Photographer Scott Louden was there to capture the day’s events.

