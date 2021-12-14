In pictures: A Christmas Miracle at Rough Castle, Falkirk

A Christmas Miracle at Rough Castle, in Tamfourhill near the Falkirk Wheel, features a 1.4km light trail through the woods with a number of surprises along the way.
The event, which had originally been planned to take place in 2020 but had to be postponed due to coronavirus restrictions, opened last Friday and runs until Friday, December 24.
Families are invited to take on a quest to find Santa in the woods as only he can make sure you will be home in time for Christmas.
Along the way, look out for Santa’s reindeer and a polar ice light tunnel as well as some other surprises.
The event – organised by Rough Castle Experiences – also features fairground rides from M&D’s, Scotland’s largest theme park, and food stalls from the BigFeed.
To find out more and to buy tickets visit www.roughcastleexperiences.co.uk