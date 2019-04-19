Iconic Wallace Monument reopens for Easter

The National Wallace Monument reopens today, following a major facelift to prepare the way for special events to celebrate the landmark’s 150th anniversary.

The £500,000 upgrade involved detaching and removing the iconic statue of Wallace for cleaning and restoration, but the attraction is now fully geared for another busy main tourism season.

The monument will feature fresh interactive activities, an immersive film. and enhanced foreign language content set across its three galleries.

The aim is to “tell the story of Scotland’s national hero better than it has ever been told before”, and to appeal to the diverse visitors that the Monument attracts from across the world.

Displays will give focus to the story of the Battle of Stirling Bridge, where Wallace’s army famously defeated English forces in 1297.

A detailed reconstruction has been created, with expert guidance, to show visitors how Stirling would have looked at the time of the historic battle.

Wallace’s pivotal role in the Wars of Independence will also be told through a powerful animation created by Glasgow-based IS0.

Meanwhile The Hall of Heroes now includes two new busts, depicting Scottish heroines Mary Slessor and Maggie Keswick Jencks.

During Easter weekend there’s also the chance to find out more about the 13th century warrior through regular actor performances between 11am and 4pm, with each presentation lasting around 15 minutes.

The Monument was designed by the Edinburgh-born Glasgow architect J T Rochead, and built between 1861 and 1869.

For full information about forthcoming events at the monument visit https://www.nationalwallacemonument.com