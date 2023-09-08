News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Iain Ewing's welcome return to Linlithgow Jazz Club

Linlithgow Jazz Club is delighted to be welcoming back the fabulous Iain Ewing tomorow (Saturday).
By Julie Currie
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 13:28 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Iain is a wonderfully warm and relaxed singer and has wowed members previously with his Beyond Chet and Skylark shows.

He is joined again by his favourite trumpet player Colin Steele and backed by a rhythm section of Campbell Normand on piano, Ross Milligan on guitar and Roy Percy on double bass.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It promises to be a great evening and is expected to be very busy, as befits musicians of this stature.

Tickets at Far From the Madding Crowd or at w ww.eventbrite.co.uk/e/iain-ewing-quintet-featuring-colin-steele-tickets-694168646107.

Related topics:Tickets