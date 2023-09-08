Iain Ewing's welcome return to Linlithgow Jazz Club
Linlithgow Jazz Club is delighted to be welcoming back the fabulous Iain Ewing tomorow (Saturday).
By Julie Currie
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 13:28 BST
Iain is a wonderfully warm and relaxed singer and has wowed members previously with his Beyond Chet and Skylark shows.
He is joined again by his favourite trumpet player Colin Steele and backed by a rhythm section of Campbell Normand on piano, Ross Milligan on guitar and Roy Percy on double bass.
It promises to be a great evening and is expected to be very busy, as befits musicians of this stature.
Tickets at Far From the Madding Crowd or at w ww.eventbrite.co.uk/e/iain-ewing-quintet-featuring-colin-steele-tickets-694168646107.