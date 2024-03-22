Hopping for joy at Craigie's Farm this Easter

Wee ones and their adult companions are being invited to hop down to Craigies Farm in South Queensferry this Easter for some egg-citing family activities!
By Julie Currie
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT
Families are invited to join the team the Little Farmers fun at West Craigie Farm to enjoy fun filled days during the Easter holidays.

Tickets include entry to the craft room where children can put their artistic skills to the test with some wooden egg painting, enjoy an interactive story session with Ester Basket, have a play in the playbarn followed by an egg hunt around the farm.

The fun-filled visit starts with wee ones getting a take home activity pack and Easter teddy of their choice – be that a chick, lamb or bunny.

    Ester Basket and the Easter Bunny will welcome wee ones and adults alike to Craigie's Farm this Easter.Ester Basket and the Easter Bunny will welcome wee ones and adults alike to Craigie's Farm this Easter.
    They can also travel in style on the barrel train at the PYO shed, although this requires an extra ticket which can be purchased on the day.

    Bookings are being taken now for March 30 and 31 and April 5 to 7, with tickets priced £17 per child and £7 per adult, at craigies.co.uk.

