Hopping for joy at Craigie's Farm this Easter
Families are invited to join the team the Little Farmers fun at West Craigie Farm to enjoy fun filled days during the Easter holidays.
Tickets include entry to the craft room where children can put their artistic skills to the test with some wooden egg painting, enjoy an interactive story session with Ester Basket, have a play in the playbarn followed by an egg hunt around the farm.
The fun-filled visit starts with wee ones getting a take home activity pack and Easter teddy of their choice – be that a chick, lamb or bunny.
They can also travel in style on the barrel train at the PYO shed, although this requires an extra ticket which can be purchased on the day.
Bookings are being taken now for March 30 and 31 and April 5 to 7, with tickets priced £17 per child and £7 per adult, at craigies.co.uk.