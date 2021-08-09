Wondrous Woods, Scotland’s spectacular sell-out lighting trail, set to take flight again at Hopetoun House in South Queensferry.

And the organisers promise this year’s fun, colourful, celebratory festival-themed trail, Woodyfest, will be a journey like no other.

Running from October 21 to November 14, it will showcase a host of new, exciting festival themed features including Kaleidoscope, Rubik’s Cube, Loo Lane, Welly World and UV Madness.

Hopetoun House

It will set off from the 300-year old stately home, and the 2km woodland walk will take in secret paths, amongst ancient woodlands and clearings and past the atmospheric old summerhouse, before returning via the Lime Avenue to the dazzling sight of an illuminated Hopetoun House.

En route, along with creative lighting, there will also be several sound and special effects installations.

Last year’s inaugural event attracted over 35,000 visitors.

This year’s festival is expected to out-sell that with social distancing measures now permitting visitors to travel from across Scotland.

Geoff Crow, director of organisers 21CC Group says: “It was amazing to be able to deliver Scotland first large scale COVID safe experience for the public last year and give them something special to look forward to in what were some very difficult times.

“We have put a lot of thought into this year’s trail because we wanted to produce something that is fun and exciting, but also pays tribute to the many events and festivals that have been cancelled.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.