Hopetoun House is ready to re-open for Easter
It will be open five days per week, Thursday to Monday, from 11am to 5pm, with last entrance at 4pm until Sunday, September 29; the property is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Midhope Castle is already open to visitors, having re-opened on Saturday, March 9; visitors are welcome seven days a week from 9am to 5pm, with last entry at 4.45pm.
The castle has become a tourist attraction in its own right, having been made popular as Lallybroch, the home of the Frasers, in the TV series Outlander.
Multiple locations in Hopetoun House and grounds were also used by the production crew for filming throughout seasons one to four.
Tickets can be pre-booked or purchased at the gate. For more details or to book visit https://hopetoun.co.uk.