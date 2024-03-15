Hopetoun House is ready to re-open for Easter

Hopetoun House and grounds will re-open to visitors on Friday, March 29, for the 2024 visitor season.
By Julie Currie
Published 15th Mar 2024, 06:45 GMT
It will be open five days per week, Thursday to Monday, from 11am to 5pm, with last entrance at 4pm until Sunday, September 29; the property is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Midhope Castle is already open to visitors, having re-opened on Saturday, March 9; visitors are welcome seven days a week from 9am to 5pm, with last entry at 4.45pm.

The castle has become a tourist attraction in its own right, having been made popular as Lallybroch, the home of the Frasers, in the TV series Outlander.

    With its filming links to Outlander, Hopetoun House has become hugely popular with tourists but is much-loved by locals too.

    Multiple locations in Hopetoun House and grounds were also used by the production crew for filming throughout seasons one to four.

    Tickets can be pre-booked or purchased at the gate. For more details or to book visit https://hopetoun.co.uk.

