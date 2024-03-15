Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team will be giving away more than 36,000 mini Easter eggs on the weekends of March 23 and 24 March 29 to April 1 and April 5 to 7.

Families will be able to meet the Easter Bunny in Hoppity Hollow; search for carrot clues in the maze trail; snap a picture at one of the themed photo opportunities; bash about between Bouncy Burrow’s 18 giant, fun inflatables; and challenge their relatives and friends to classic games in the Easter-lympics.

Visitors will also interact with Conifox’s egg-stra special character meet and greets, like Farmer Hamish’s story time in his Spring Garden and his wife Morag in the cosy cottage, where each child will walk away with their very own cuddly plush rabbit – a momento to remember a wonderful day.

The Easter Bunny will be on hand to welcome wee ones to the adventure park later this month and into April.

Each day of the festival will also feature an Easter Egg Hunt – where thousands of mini chocolate eggs will be given away. The eggs will be hidden at 11am and 3pm, ready to be discovered by children. However, they’ll have to look out for the cheeky Big Bad Wolf who is trying to steal the Easter Bunny’s eggs!

Included with every ticket purchase is admission to the Adventure Park itself, which is home to a range of outdoor activities, including the 9-hole golf course, off-road tractors, giant sandpit, pedal go-kart course, and the giant jump pillow.

James Gammell, managing director of the family-run business, said: “The Easter holidays are a great opportunity for families to spend quality time together and our aim is to make that time as special as it can be.

“We’ve designed a range of activities that suit all ages – and yes, we mean the grown-ups too! With admission included to the adventure park, there’s hours of entertainment for the family; we look forward to welcoming visitors from far and wide this Easter.”

Conifox has become well known for its seasonal extravaganzas and tickets sell out quickly so readers are encouraged to book early.