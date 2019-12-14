Hogmanay tickets ‘going fast’ for Stirling spectacular

Ticket sales for Stirling’s Hogmanay celebrations are claimed to be soaring as revellers make their plans for party events at Stirling Castle.

Bookings are said to be up 61 per cent compared to the same period last year, while the family event has seen a rise of 34 per cent.

Ticket requests have also come in from far away as Australia and the USA, highlighting the global appeal of the event.

The main Hogmanay show costs £12.50, while the family event is £20 for a family or £6 per ticket - and there’s a £1 booking fee for each option.

The midnight event will be headlined by Treacherous Orchestra, whose said “electrify” audiences wherever they play - including European festivals and sold-out shows at Celtic Connections.

Fresh from performing at TRNSMT and the Belladrum Festival, Stephanie Cheape will also entertain revellers ahead of the bells.

At a family-friendly concert earlier in the evening singer Gemma Lamont will perform chart anthems, while Glaswegian band Dlu will also showcase their energetic offering of alternative and traditional music.

Both events will end with fireworks displays in “a kaleidoscope of colour illuminating Stirling Castle and lighting up the city’s historic landscape”.

Other events and activities taking place throughout Stirling on Hogmanay include “relaxed family ceilidhs” at The Tolbooth and the Albert Halls Hogmanay Ceilidh, with dinner, dancing, entertainment until the early hours.