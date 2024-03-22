Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Annual favourite Spectacular Jousting will be returning to the grounds of Linlithgow Palace from June 29 to 30.

And another two-day adventure will take place at Blackness Castle on September 7 and 8 – one of Scotland's most impressive strongholds, having served as an artillery fortress, royal castle, prison and armaments depot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Siege on the Forth will feature entertainment and performances for all the family, inviting all ages to go along and discover more about the rich history of the ship that never sailed.

Most Popular

Siege on the Forth will take place at Blackness Castle in September.

Stephen Duncan, HES marketing director, said: “Our jam-packed events programme truly offers something for everyone, with historically themed live performances, interactive experiences and family activities that gives visitors the chance to engage with Scotland’s rich heritage in an exciting way.

“It’s a joy to be able to take new and returning visitors on journeys through history under the backdrop of iconic sites like Linlithgow Palace and Blackness Castle.

“We’re encouraging everyone to come and enjoy all that our events have to offer, as well as exploring our historic sites.”