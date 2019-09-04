History comes alive at Falkirk’s Callendar House and Park

History was brought to life at a special event held in Callendar Park and House at the weekend.

Becoming Scotland celebrated the 75th anniversary of Archaelogy Scotland and offered visitors the chance to enjoy fun, facts, fiction and food.

Picture by Alan Murray.

Among the activities were re-enactment displays, an exhibition of props from The Outlaw King and Game of Thrones, a programme of talks and workshops and the chance to help carve a Roman milestone.

Georgia Hirst, who plays Torvi in the popular television series Vikings, also made an appearance.