History brought to life during Falkirk’s Big Roman Week

The heritage of the Antonine Wall and other historic parts of the Falkirk district are being brought to life this week as part of Big Roman Week 2019.

The first of the week-long programme of events took place at the weekend with replica Roman leather tents on display outside Kinneil Museum as part of the ‘Rediscovering The Antonine Wall’ celebration.

Visitors were able to view various replica objects used by Roman soldiers 2000 years ago including military flasks and weapons and learn how they were made and used.

There are various other events taking place this week as part of Big Roman Week including a number of talks, walks and workshops.

For information visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/whats-on/big-roman-week/