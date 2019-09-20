Historic Kinneil offers free tours during Bo’ness beerfest

Heritage group Friends of Kinneil is supporting free guided tours (booking essential) at Kinneil House tomorrow - while suggesting a visit to the Bo’ness beer festival.

Tomorrow is the second day of the 19th annual Bo’ness Real Ale Festival, which is taking as its theme the Bicentenary of the death of scientist James Watt (1736 - 1819) and his pioneering steam engine work at Kinneil.

Friends of Kinneil, whose volunteers are supporting Historic Environment Scotland guides, suggests visitors can opt to visit to both events.

That way they can choose to toast the scientist whose key invention underpinned the Industrial Revolution - and see the site where he secretly carried out the work.

Tours inside Kinneil House, from 10am to 4pm (last admission 3pm), must be booked via www.historicenvironment.scot/events

This year’s beer festival, in Bo’ness Town Hall features cask ales from 19 different breweries and three cask ciders.