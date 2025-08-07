Historic Falkirk mansion house to host adult only Hallowe'en events

Falkirk's historic Callendar House is opening its doors for a new Hallowe’en event – for those who are brave enough.

The Hallowe’en Haunt will run for two nights only – Friday, October 31 and Saturday, November 1 – and is strictly for over 18s.

The mansion house will be transformed into a haunted haven of immersive scares, eerie stories and live entertainment.

Those souls brave enough to join will explore themed scare zones, encounter live actors and chilling surprises on their visit.

Are you brave enough for the new Hallowe'en Haunt event at Callendar House? (Pic: Falkirk Council)

Three time slots are available to book each night – 6-8pm; 8-10pm and 10pm-midnight.

Tickets are priced £15 including entry, entertainment and a free drink at the spooky bar.

Spaces must be booked in advance and you can do so here.