They included Inchcolm Abbey in the Firth of Forth and Cairnpapple Hill in West Lothian, one of the best-known prehistoric sites in Scotland.

Stephen Duncan, HES director of marketing and engagement, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to welcome visitors back to so many of our iconic sites this season.

“These historic attractions contain invaluable stories about Scotland’s past and we’re thrilled that they can once again be enjoyed by people across the country.

Inchcolm Abbey is one of several seasonal sites now re-opened to visitors.

“We’re also pleased to be able to re-open and increase access at further sites following high-level masonry inspections, with over 90 per cent of our estate open for the public to explore and enjoy.”

That estate also includes Torphichen Preceptory, Linlithgow Palace, Blackness Castle and Kinneil House in Bo’ness.

Some partial restrictions may remain in place at some sites while the masonry programme is ongoing.

Inchcolm Abbey was one of the sites where work had to be carried out. More recent conservation works have included repointing and consolidation to allow access to the walled garden to the west of the Abbey and access to the Hermit's Cell.

Work was slightly behind programme due to severe weather but HES was confident they would be accessible soon after the site re-opened on March 29.