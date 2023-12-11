Here's where to see Santa in Bonnybridge this week as he helps fundraise for the village's children's gala

Santa, Mrs Claus and the elves will be visiting Bonnybridge this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team will be stopping by from the North Pole to help out the village’s Gala Committee for the annual Santa run.

Santa will be touring some of the local streets on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights this week as his helpers collect donations for the gala day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally it had been intended for the Santa run to take place from Monday to Friday, but organisers have had to reduce the number of days this year.

Most Popular

The annual Bonnybridge Gala Santa run is happening from December 11 to 13, 2023.

In a post on Facebook, the committee said: “Unfortunately due to Santa and his Elves being such busy people this time of the year he’s had to shorten his visit to Bonnybridge but himself, Mrs Claus and Elves have created a route to fit as many streets as possible!

“Bonnybridge Gala Day apologises profusely if your street isn’t on our list of places to visit but we couldn’t possibly manage this year due to lack of volunteers from the community which appears to be a recurring problem for such events. We get life is busy, especially at this time of year but this is the knock on effect it has on community events and occasions.

"You'll be able to stream us live through Facebook so you can check our location and pop along to say hello to Santa and his team of Elves!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our new gala day committee have dedicated so much time and have lots of plans in the pipelines for the run up and then a new and fresh approach to Bonnybridge Gala Day in 2024 but this will be impossible without volunteers and funding.”

Santa’s trailer, in conjunction with Auto Doctor, will be streamed on the Bonnybridge Gala Facebook page each night along with an online link for anyone wishing to donate. Donations can me made by clicking here