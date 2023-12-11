Here's where to see Santa in Bonnybridge this week as he helps fundraise for the village's children's gala
The team will be stopping by from the North Pole to help out the village’s Gala Committee for the annual Santa run.
Santa will be touring some of the local streets on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights this week as his helpers collect donations for the gala day.
Originally it had been intended for the Santa run to take place from Monday to Friday, but organisers have had to reduce the number of days this year.
In a post on Facebook, the committee said: “Unfortunately due to Santa and his Elves being such busy people this time of the year he’s had to shorten his visit to Bonnybridge but himself, Mrs Claus and Elves have created a route to fit as many streets as possible!
“Bonnybridge Gala Day apologises profusely if your street isn’t on our list of places to visit but we couldn’t possibly manage this year due to lack of volunteers from the community which appears to be a recurring problem for such events. We get life is busy, especially at this time of year but this is the knock on effect it has on community events and occasions.
"You'll be able to stream us live through Facebook so you can check our location and pop along to say hello to Santa and his team of Elves!
“Our new gala day committee have dedicated so much time and have lots of plans in the pipelines for the run up and then a new and fresh approach to Bonnybridge Gala Day in 2024 but this will be impossible without volunteers and funding.”
Santa’s trailer, in conjunction with Auto Doctor, will be streamed on the Bonnybridge Gala Facebook page each night along with an online link for anyone wishing to donate. Donations can me made by clicking here
Santa will be visiting the following streets: Monday, December 11 (from 6pm) – Waverley Crescent, Millar Place, Park Street, Thornton Avenue, Gateside Avenue, Smeaton Drive, Norwood Avenue; Tuesday, December 12 – Roman Road, Woodburn Crescent, Leapark Drive, Banton Place, Laurel Grove, Milnquarter Road, Ardgay Crescent; Wednesday, December 13 – Alloway Crescent, Singers Place, Bonnymuir Crescent, Woodlea Gardens, Wheatlands Avenue, Chacefield Street, Ure Crescent, Spence Street.