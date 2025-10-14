Here's what's on offer at Callendar House spooky Halloween event

Dare you find out more about Falkirk’s gloomy and perhaps slightly spook past?

Halloween events taking place in Callendar House will offer a spine-tingling journey to discover more about the area’s chilling history.

Archivist Carly Manson has been looking through some of the many historical documents where she has discovered some spooky stories – tales of ghostly apparitions, tragic deaths, graveyard secrets, and curious local customs.

Later this month she will host three sessions where members of the public have a rare chance to get up close to original historical documents, photographs, and curiosities from the Falkirk Archives.

Dare you attend the spooky event being planned for the archives at Callendar House? Pic: Contributed

Perfect for those with a taste for the macabre, an interest in folklore and local history, or anyone curious about how communities in the past dealt with death, superstition, and the unknown.

They take place at 2pm on Thursday, October 30 and 11am and 12.45pm on Saturday, November 1.

Carly said: “As part of my research for the sessions, I’ve uncovered a rare 200-year-old hand-coloured engraving of the Danse Macabre, or ‘Dance of Death’ – an artwork that captures the medieval idea that death unites all people, regardless of wealth or status.

"This has been an intriguing discovery and the rarely seen piece will be on display during the Halloween sessions.”

She explained that the artwork is dated 1808 and was designed by caricaturist George Moutard Woodward, and etched by the Scottish artist Isaac Cruikshank, both key figures in the world of 18th and early 19th century British satire.

It was published by William Holland, a prominent London print seller known for bold political and social commentary.

However, how this particular print came to be part of the collection in the Callendar House archives is a bit of a mystery.

Carly said: “Unfortunately, earlier records don't always include full acquisition details for every item.”

But one thing is for sure, anyone going along is guaranteed to find out more about the district’s past at the scariest time of the year.

Find out more about Dark Histories at Callendar House: A Halloween Session in the Archives and book your ticket – £5 or £3.50 for concessions – here.