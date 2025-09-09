Here's what you need to know about Bo'ness Transport Festival 2025

Bo’ness town centre will once again host an array of vehicles on Sunday as it hosts its annual Transport Festival.

The event, which is popular with both families and vehicle enthusiasts, will feature see everything from sports and classic cars to vans, trucks, tractors, buses and motorbikes on display.

But the day, which promises to be a great day out, is not just about the modes of transport. There will also be live music and refreshments, but sadly no fun fair this year.

Music this year will be from Box O’ Bananas who will be entertaining the crowds.

The transport festival organised by BuzzNess is back in Bo'ness on Sunday. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Both locals and visitors alike are welcome to attend this weekend’s event and see all that’s on offer.

The transport festival runs from 11am to 4pm in Bo’ness town centre.

Organisers hope everyone will come along and enjoy the day – and they are hoping the weather will be kind.

They have also expressed their thanks to local firm Alex Anderson for sponsoring this year’s transport festival.

The festival is the latest community event to be organised by the BUZZness team, who are all volunteers, and comes following another successful Foreshore Fun Day earlier this summer.

To find out more visit the BUZZness Facebook page.