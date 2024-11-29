Here's our countdown on lots of Christmas events across Falkirk district

The busy events calendar in the run up to Christmas continues this week with a number of events planned for the coming days across the district.

With so many things happening locally, we’re sure there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Stenhousemuir and Bonnybridge both have big events planned on Sunday, December 1 to kick off the festive season for their communities and to switch on their Christmas lights, but there’s a whole host of other events and activities taking place this week.

Here are just some of the things happening around the district this week.

The Forth Valley Sensory Singers will be performing at the Forth Valley Sensory Centre winter fayre.

The Young Portonian Theatre Group are continuing their run of panto Jack and the Beanstalk at Grangemouth Town Hall, while Larbert Musical Theatre are performing Sleeping Beauty at the Dobbie Hall – both until Saturday.

Saturday is a very busy day for local events.

The festive fun kicks off in the town centre with Santa’s grotto in the Howgate Shopping Centre opening for the season from 11am. It will be open on Saturdays and Sundays throughout December. It is £5 per child, including a gift, and there’s no need to book. Santa’s Post Office also returns this week with the popular festive activity sessions taking place in the Falkirk Delivers office on the High Street below the Steeple over the December weekends. Booking for this is required in advance.

Maggie’s Forth Valley will host its Christmas market on Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Browse a range of stalls and enjoy refreshments while the kids can visit Santa’s grotto and receive a gift for a suggested donation of £2.

The lights will be switched on on Sunday afternoon.

In Bo’ness, Borrowstoun ELCC is hosting a Christmas fair from 10am to 12.30pm, and Bo’ness Churches Together will host a Christmas tree display and coffee morning in the Salvation Army Hall from 10am to 2pm.

The Cyrenians will be hosting their Christmas fun day at Arnotdale House in Falkirk’s Dollar Park from noon until 3pm. Browse the mini market of local crat stalls, enjoy hot chocolate whilst listening to some live acoustic festive performances. There will be arts and crafts for the kids and a very special guest.

While along the road in Camelon a Christmas market and Santa’s grotto, organised by The Hive Scotland, runs at Camelon Education Centre from 11am to 3pm.

In Banknock, there will be a Christmas fayre in the community hall from 10am to 3pm and Stenhousemuir Primary School will host their Christmas fayre from 11am to 2pm.

Santa will be in his Howgate Centre grotto at weekends from Saturday, November 30. (Pic: Alan Murray)

St Margaret’s Primary in Polmont are also hosting a Christmas fayre from 11am to 2pm, and the team of volunteers from Carron and Carronshore Gala Day are organising their Christmas fayre at the community centre from noon until 3pm.

A Christmas fayre will also be taking place at the Cafe at Canada Wood from 9.30am until late afternoon with stalls to browse and Christmas trees available for sale.

In Larbert, the D2 Creative Centre hosts its Christmas Shopping Weekend on Saturday and Sunday form 10am to 4pm when there will be stalls, open studios and more.

The festivities continue on Sunday when there’s a Christmas fete and craft fair taking place at Talbot House in Grangemouth from 2pm to 4pm organised by Grangemouth Old People Welfare, which runs Talbot House.

On Wednesday, December 4, the Salvation Army’s community carol concert takes place in Bo’ness Town Hall at 7pm featuring music and carols with Bo’ness and Carriden Brass Band, Bo’ness Belles and compere Callum Timms. Entry is free. A collection will be taken in aid of Connect2.

Looking ahead to Sunday, December 8, there will be a Christmas Market and entertainment for youngsters at AJ Dance Centre, in The Avenue building on High Street, Falkirk from 11am to 2pm. Entry to the market is £2 where there will be lots of stalls from local businesses.

For younger members of the family step inside the Elf Grotto as we all countdown to Christmas with Santa’s Master Elf Jingle. He will help you write a letter for Santa before some festive singing, tasty snacks and Christmas storytime.

Suitable for three to ten years, each session lasts 20 minutes and tickets are £8 which includes entry to the market. Booking essential here