From family friendly spooky trails, crafts and story-telling sessions, to pumpkin carving, scary films and adult only fright nights, there’s plenty going on this year for those who love all things Hallowe’en.
Here we feature just some of the Hallowe’en themed events taking place in Falkirk and its surrounding towns in 2025.
Dare you take part in any?
1. Hallowe'en fun
2. Witches and Wizards
Visit Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27 for some Hallowe'en fun. Journey on a historic steam train between Bo’ness & Birkhill where you can alight for themed games including Apple Dooking & Witches on a Ring. There will be goodie bags for passengers containing a sandwich, drink and snack, with an additional small Hallowe'en gift for children. There's also prizes for the best dressed witches & wizards on every steam train. The event is a family event and suitable for ages 2+. More information, including ticket prices and booking, visit bkrailway.co.uk Photo: Scott Louden
3. Tricks & Treats Hallowe'en Extravaganza
The Tricks & Treats Hallowe'en Extravaganza hosted by Heroes and Tiaras is back at Larbert's Dobbie Hall on Sunday, November 2. Enjoy an afternoon of spooktacular fun for the whole family. Show off your best sppoky moves on the dance floor; there will be a fancy dress competition with prizes for the best and most creative costumes, games, face painting and the ever popular tuck shop. There will also be hotdogs and refreshments and light-up toys. Photo: Contributed
4. Creepy Crafts, various libraries
Make something spook-tacular to take home at one of the Hallowe'en-themed craft sessions at local libraries.. Dress up encouraged. Craft sessions are suitable for ages 5+. Children aged 7 and under should have an adult with them for the duration of the session. Contact the library to book. For full details of which libraries are hosting sessions when, visit the Falkirk Leisure and Culture website. The session costs £3 (£1.50 concessions). Photo: Contributed