2 . Witches and Wizards

Visit Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27 for some Hallowe'en fun. Journey on a historic steam train between Bo’ness & Birkhill where you can alight for themed games including Apple Dooking & Witches on a Ring. There will be goodie bags for passengers containing a sandwich, drink and snack, with an additional small Hallowe'en gift for children. There's also prizes for the best dressed witches & wizards on every steam train. The event is a family event and suitable for ages 2+. More information, including ticket prices and booking, visit bkrailway.co.uk Photo: Scott Louden