Here are the details for Linlithgow Marches 2024 including road closures and timings for the day's events
The historic event sees townsfolk check the town boundaries on the first Tuesday after the second Thursday in June each year. It’s a full day of celebrations – the biggest event in the town calendar.
The flutes and drum kicked things off this morning leaving the West Port at 5am to march through the town and wake everyone up, before heading to the Provost’s house.
They were followed by the pipes and drums at 6am and Linlithgow Reed Band at 7am.
Crowds will line the streets later this morning for the procession, led by the Reed Band. One of the highlights of the day, the procession will leave The Cross at 11am making its way to Linlithgow Bridge (the Brig).
It will return into town at 12.30pm before heading to Blackness.
Everyone returns to Low Port for 5pm for another procession and three times round The Cross before the grand finale of Auld Lang Syne.
Motorists are reminded road closures will be in place during the day, with streets due to be closed between 10am and 2pm. Some will also be closed again from around 4.30pm to 6.30pm.
Full road closures will be in place on Blackness Road, High Street, West Port, Falkirk Road, Main Street, A803 (Linlithgow Bridge), Low Port and The Cross. Diversions will be in place. There may be other stop and hold closures by police at other locations in the town too.
Here are the timings of the day for the Marches 2024:
5am – Wakening by flutes and drummers parading the Burgh, the Brig and Blackness
6am – Wakening by piper and drummer
7am – Bands play in various parts of the Burgh
8am – The Provost’s Breakfast and The Dyers Breakfast
8.30am – Judging of decorated vehicles at St Michael’s RC Church
10.15am – Civic Party and Dyers Party fraternise at the palace before the Fencing the Court and the presentation of trophies on the steps of the Burgh Halls
11am – Procession moves westwards from The Cross towards the Brig
Noon – Toasts at the Brig
12.30pm – Procession leaves the Brig heading for Blackness
2pm – After paying respects at Blackness War Memorial the Baron Bailie is installed
4.25pm – Leave Blackness for Linlithgow
4.50pm – Procession to reform at Low Port
5pm – Final procession begins, making its way three times round The Cross
