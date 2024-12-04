Have a Holly Jolly Christmas in Polmont as popular festive event returns
Following the success of festive events in the village in the last couple of years, the Holly Jolly Christmas is set to bring the community together once again.
Organised by community group, Polmont Together, a whole host of seasonal activities are planned for Friday, December 6.
The festivities will be taking place in Main Street outside the shops and in the lower precinct.
There will be stalls to browse and games and activities for all to enjoy.
This year’s event will see a stage set up with some entertainment. There will be performances from the Bo’ness Salvation Army Band, Stand-out Theatre School and Bo’ness Accordion Band.
Refreshments will be available on the night and Santa will be stopping by to say hello.
The alpacas, which proved popular last year, will also be back.
And the organisers have a very special Frozen experience lined up for visitors this year.
During the event the village’s Christmas tree, donated by Klondyke Garden Centre, will be switched on by a very special guest.
Stalls will be open from 5pm on Friday, with the entertainment starting at 6pm. The event runs until 8pm.
To find out more about the event visit the Polmont Together Facebook page.