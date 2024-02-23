Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hannah Evans (17) has been creating art since she was three years old.

Although partially sighted and autistic, with specific learning and communication disabilities, Hannah already has three group exhibitions and three large solo shows under her belt.

And today her latest work, under the banner My Colour Expression, will go on exhibition at Cass Art in Glasgow, with visitors able to view it until March 4.

Hannah will open her fourth art exhibition today (Friday).

Hannah’s art is a realm of imagination and creativity. She paints in acrylic and water colour; sculpts in plastic, sand and clay and creates photographs and prints.

Her art is unique because of her experimentation. At a recent activity day hosted by RNIB Scotland, she even leant her artistic talent to painting boxes for Edinburgh Zoo.

“At first I just dismissed Hannah’s art as kid’s paintings,” said her mum, Carol, “but through my late dad’s promotion of Hannah’s art, I finally get it and see the talent he saw in her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He said she was the Lewis Capaldi of the art world. She never ceases to amaze me.”

My Colour Expression is now on show at Cass Art in Glasgow.

However, creating art with low vision is not without its difficulties. Carol added: “She needs constant supervision but she sees colour and the world differently which adds a new dimension to her art.”

An award winner and the youngest professional member of the Scottish Artist Union, Hannah’s upcoming exhibition will feature her river series, created through manipulating flowing paint.