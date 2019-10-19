Hallowe’en movie festival goes every witch way

Stirling is max-ing up the tourism potential of its creepy historic Tolbooth by using it as a niche cinema venue for a Hallowe-en horror-fest.

The former jail and courthouse has been the scene of many a gruesome real-life story, but now it will showcase some modern takes on tales of witchcraft in the run-up to October 31.

The local council is also featuring events that include a free two-week exhibition dedicated to Stirling’s history - “with witch accusations and a family friendly lantern parade”.

Here are the movies on offer at The Tolbooth-

Witchfinder General, October 26, 8pm (15): Golden oldie starring the legendary Vincent Price as the evil Matthew Hopkins, appointed Witchfinder General by Oliver Cromwell to root out alleged servants of Satan.

He gets a commission for each witch he persuades to confess, so unsurprisingly manages to find quite a few.

Hocus Pocus, October 27, 2pm (PG): After moving to Salem, Massachusets,three teenagers explore an abandoned house and accidentally free a coven of evil witches who once lived there.

With the help of a magical cat, the teenagers must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.

Blair Witch Project, October 31, 7.30pm (15): Found video footage tells the tale of three film students who have travelled to a small town to collect documentary footage about the Blair Witch, a legendary local murderer.

Their project takes a frightening turn when the students lose their way in the woods and begin hearing horrific noises.

On November 2 there’s also a Hallowe’en ceilidh (2pm), and a Hallowe’en Lantern Parade on the town’s Port Street at 5pm in the town’s Port Street.

For further details of these and other events visit http://www.stirlingshalloween.co.uk/