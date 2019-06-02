Guide Dogs charity set for Falkirk visit

The charity Guide Dogs is inviting Falkirk residents to find out more about volunteering as a fundraiser to help boost its life changing services.

An information session is being staged in the Orchard Hotel at 2 Kerse Lane, Falkirk, on Friday, June 14, from 10am to noon, where charity representatives will explain why each dog costs around £55.000 to maintain over its lifetime.

However the cost of a guide dog to its new owner is a nominal 50p, to ensure that no-one is prevented from having one by lack of funds - and there are currently around 500 guide dog partnerships in Scotland.

For further information about Guide Dogs volunteering visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer.