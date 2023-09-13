Great family day out as popular Transport Festival returns to Bo'ness
The event promises to be a great day out for families and vehicle enthusiasts alike.
Once again a wide variety of vehicles will be on display in the town centre streets with everything from sports and classic cars to vans, trucks, buses and motorbikes.
But the day is not only about the vehicles, there will also be live music, refreshments and a fun fair for the kids to enjoy.
The transport festival is just the latest community event to be organised by BUZZness. It follows the popular Foreshore Fun Day earlier this summer and comes ahead of the town’s Christmas lights switch on in November. The group, run entirely by volunteers, are currently fundraising for this year’s festive event and have set up an online donations page. They will also be collecting donations at Sunday’s transport festival.
Both locals and visitors are welcome to attend this weekend’s event and see all that’s on offer. The event runs from 11am to 4pm in Bo’ness town centre.
A spokesperson for BUZZness said: “It’s set to be a great family day out with plenty on show and something for everyone. Live music, fairground attractions, trucks, buses, cars and bikes from all walks of life. It’s a free event to attend to bring the buzz back into Bo’ness.”
The public are advised that North Street and South Street between the Lucky Chen and Corvi’s, Hope Street and Market Street will be closed to traffic on Sunday between 6am and 4pm. Organisers are asking residents to move their cars from these streets before 8am on Sunday.
To find out more visit the BUZZness Facebook page.