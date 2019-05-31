Grahamston Gala Day 2019: Community ready to celebrate annual event

Gala day season is in full swing in Falkirk district and this weekend it’s the turn of Grahamston.

Victoria Park will host all the fun tomorrow as live acts such as Madeline Brown, Ross Fairweather and David Aird take to the stage.

Of course, there’ll also be a host of activities at the fourth Grahamston Gala Day to keep youngsters amused, including a fun fair, a games stall, a Zoo Lab show, W3L Wrestling and fantasy ponies.

The Grahamston Gala Day procession will leave Thornhill Community Centre at 11am, taking in the same route as previous years with events starting in the park from 12.30pm.

Angie McArthur, who is helping to organise the event, said: “We are now in our fourth year and by far this has been the most difficult but hopefully our best to date.

“We’ve organised for more entertainment that will hopefully pull in more of an audience and appeal to everyone.

“We’re hoping that the weather will be kind to us again this year so that our retinue can experience the day in the best possible way. The kids have worked really hard and we’re all very proud of them.

“We’d like to thank all the local residents and businesses who have continued to support us and make our day possible.”

Below is the retinue for this year’s Grahamston Gala Day:

Queen: Jessica Clough, Midthorn Crescent

Ladies in Waiting: llyah Shaw, Kersehill Crescent and Rebecca Lindsay, Braemar Drive

Dowager Queen: Charley Morton, Cunningham Gardens

Page Boy: Aiden Lister, Randyford Street

Herald: Logan Allison, Westfield Street

Grahamston Girl: Zara Kennedy, College Crescent

Maid of Honour: Emily Green, Thistle Street

Grahamston Boy: Robbie McPherson, Montgomery Street

Lady in Waiting: Ellie Hamilton, Cunningham Gardens

Flower Girls: Tulisa Tait, Thornbridge Gardens and Ayla Riddock, Bruce Street

Judge: Betty Cook