Gordon Cree's tea dances return to Falkirk

Locals are invited to put on their dancing shoes for the event on Monday, March 21 when the sounds of the dance hall once again fill the church hall.

Over the years Gordon has played in some of the world’s leading concert and ballroom venues, including Carnegie Hall, The Royal Albert Hall and the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Now, with his latest series of tea dances, he’ll bring ballroom, Latin, sequence and old-time sounds to the local venue.

The tea dances, which proved popular last autumn, return on March 21. Picture: Michael Gillen

Gordon had been hosting his pop up ballroom tea dance events at Trinity Church last autumn, before the introduction of increased Covid-19 restrictions at the end of last year meant they had to stop.

But now they are back, with Monday’s event, which runs from 2-4pm, the first in a series.

Gordon will be providing the live music on his Yamaha EL-700 organ for tea dances on the Monday before the last Saturday of each month until June.

The musician said: “Everyone including dancers, spectators and listeners are welcome.

Gordon Cree will be providing the music for the afternoon. Picture: Michael Gillen.

"I’m resurrecting the tea dances as they are a nice social event for the community, both for exercise and to relieve loneliness.”

People of all ages can experience the magic of dance for themselves at the monthly tea dances, all while meeting old friends, making new ones and enjoying a sociable cuppa.

Admission is £5, which includes tea, coffee and light refreshments.

The tea dances will be held in Falkirk's Trinity Church hall. Picture: Michael Gillen.