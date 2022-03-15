Gordon Cree's tea dances return to Falkirk
There will be music and dancing at Falkirk’s Trinity Church next week as talented musician Gordon Cree returns with his popular tea dance.
Locals are invited to put on their dancing shoes for the event on Monday, March 21 when the sounds of the dance hall once again fill the church hall.
Over the years Gordon has played in some of the world’s leading concert and ballroom venues, including Carnegie Hall, The Royal Albert Hall and the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.
Now, with his latest series of tea dances, he’ll bring ballroom, Latin, sequence and old-time sounds to the local venue.
Gordon had been hosting his pop up ballroom tea dance events at Trinity Church last autumn, before the introduction of increased Covid-19 restrictions at the end of last year meant they had to stop.
But now they are back, with Monday’s event, which runs from 2-4pm, the first in a series.
Gordon will be providing the live music on his Yamaha EL-700 organ for tea dances on the Monday before the last Saturday of each month until June.
The musician said: “Everyone including dancers, spectators and listeners are welcome.
"I’m resurrecting the tea dances as they are a nice social event for the community, both for exercise and to relieve loneliness.”
People of all ages can experience the magic of dance for themselves at the monthly tea dances, all while meeting old friends, making new ones and enjoying a sociable cuppa.
Admission is £5, which includes tea, coffee and light refreshments.