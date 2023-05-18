James, who launched Social Media Marketing Scotland Ltd 10 years ago and now stages car shows all over the country, first brought the Scottish Performance Car Show to Kinneil Estate in 2018 and 2019, before moving to a larger venue in Kincardine.

However, the car clubs loved the atmosphere at Kinneil, as did James, so the event returned to Kinneil last year and was aptly renamed Bo’ness Car Show.

With 905 show cars from car clubs all over the country, as well as 100 individual entries, petrol heads won’t want to miss it. Show sponsor Hyundai is also setting up a huge exhibition trailer, showcasing its cars.

James said: “We’ve got everything from modified Fiestas to Ferraris; with so many clubs taking part, it’s great for car lovers who want to see as many as they can – all in the one place.”

There’s also plenty to enjoy for those who aren’t Top Gear fans, including an artisan food village where you can stock up on stone-baked pizzas and pasta and a trade village selling everything from sweets to personalised licence plates.

“The aim with the food village is to make sure we’re not selling rubbish at inflated prices,” said James. “We want to make sure we’re offering people nice food because personally I hate when people are charged £12 for a burger and chips.”

Of course, wee ones are well catered for too with bouncy inflatables to enjoy and plenty of game action to test their driving skills!

Savage Skills were a hit last year and are returning in 2023.

And Savage Skills, a mountain bike and BMX stunt show from London, have been booked to return to the main stage for plenty of spills and thrills.

James said: “We’re paying quite a bit of money for them but we think it’s worth it as they really are pretty impressive, performing 18ft high back flips and other incredible stunts.

"They went down really well last year so we were keen to book them again. They're coming all the way up from London so we hope folk will give them a warm welcome.”

Tickets are selling fast and James and his team are looking forward to returning to the town for the event on Sunday, June 4. which runs from 10am until 4pm.

He said: “Some of our staff stay in the town as they prepare for the big day so we’re bringing business to Bo’ness too – and the footfall helps local businesses, as well as the estate itself.

"We first visited the venue ten years ago and really loved it; we were delighted to relaunch it last year, following Covid, as the Bo’ness Car Show.

"It's the smallest event we run but it’s one that all the car clubs really look forward to because they get such a great welcome and they love the atmosphere.