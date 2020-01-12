Geek heaven as Sci-Fi Con returns to Falkirk’s Howgate

It won’t be happening until late summer, but if you’re a sci-fi fan you might want to log the date of this year’s Falkirk Sci-Fi Con in your diary to avoid a clash with holidays.

Saturday, August 29 will see Capital Sci-Fi Con invading the Howgate Shopping Centre and High Street for the third year running, with a dazzling array of movie cars, props sets, special guests, displays, gaming, traders, cosplay and more.

Described as “a great geek day out at an affordable price” the event (runs 10am to 4om) also supports a worthy cause, as all cash from the various activities will be donated to CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland).