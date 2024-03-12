Fundraising weekend of fun ahead in aid of Carron and Carronshore Gala Day
A prize bingo night will be held in Carronshore Community Centre on Saturday, March 23, before an Easter disco takes place the following day.
Tickets for the prize bingo are £1, which includes tea/coffee. Doors open at 6.30pm and it’s eyes down at 7.30pm.
While the Easter disco on Sunday, March 24 promises an afternoon of fun and games for all.
Running from 3pm to 6pm, there will be prizes for the best decorated egg and best decorated Easter bonnet, as well as music and dancing, a tuck shop and hot dogs for sale.
Tickets are £3 for children and £1 for adults.
These are the latest fundraisers to be organised the gala committee in a bid to raise money to help ensure this year’s big day can go ahead in the summer.
For more information on the events, and details on how to get tickets, search for Carron and Carronshore Gala Day on Facebook.
Organisers are also looking to hold a Spring Fayre in the community centre on Saturday, May 11. They are currently looking for stall holders. Anyone interested can find the committee’s contact details on the Facebook page.