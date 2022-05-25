Fundraising plant sale for community foodbank in Larbert and Stenhousemuir

Keep Larbert and Stenhousemuir Beautiful (KLSB) will be hosting the plant sale at 38 King Street on Sunday, June 5.

The event, which runs from 11am to 2pm, is being held in aid of the KLSB Community Foodbank.

The group supports over 60 households per week through its community pantry and offers support from the food bank to anyone who finds themselves in dire straits.

The fundraiser is to help KLSB continue to offer support through its community pantry and food bank. Volunteers have been providing support to those in the community who are in need throughout the last few years.

A post on the KLSB Facebook page states: “During the pandemic we could access a little funding for this support, however, all funding has now stopped.

"People are also currently struggling with household bills and due to this our food donations are also dropping.

"Rather than expecting a handout, we have decided to run initiatives to help raise funds for our food bank.

"Please come along to our plant sale, grab a free tea or coffee and pick up a few bedding plants or hanging baskets for your garden.

"All plants are supplied by our friends at Woodside Nursery, Larbert.

"100% of all profits will be used to support our community through our food bank/pantry.”