Funding windfall leads to new plans for Falkirk area play parks

New playground equipment, benches and picnic areas will be introduced at Queen Elizabeth Field in Avonbridge and Standburn’s Fairview Park later this year.

Avonbridge and Standburn Recreational Initiative (ASRI), which oversaw the installation of a £30,000 BMX pump track in the former in 2020, has confirmed the proposals.

The organisation has secured enough cash to allow for the development of the second phase of the regeneration project, which is due to begin in September and be completed by December this year.

How Standburn's new play park will look. Contributed.

Gordon Robertson, of Avonbridge and Standburn Recreational Committee, said: “The designs will reflect the industrial heritage of both villages in recognition of the importance the railway and mining industries made in the historical development of this area.

“The aim of the project is to benefit all members of the local community, including visitors to the area. Both designs include inclusive play opportunities and access to equipment encouraging sliding, climbing, balancing, spinning, rocking, swinging and social play for children of all ages and abilities and the young at heart.

An artistic impression of the new play area in Queen Elizabeth Field, Avonbridge. Contributed.

“The project has been made possible due to financial support provided by EB Scotland Scottish Landfill Communities Fund in the form of a capital grant which is being matched by Falkirk Council.”

The local authority has also supported the installation of new drainage in the Avonbridge park.

Layout proposals and artistic impressions of the parks were first exhibited for community consultation at a Christmas fair in November 2019.

The grand reveal followed presentations made to pupils at both Avonbridge Primary School and Drumbowie Primary Schools, their respective parent councils, the community council and the community hall committee.

ASRI was formed by a group of local volunteers after a community consultation plan in 2017 identified the play parks in both Avonbridge and Standburn as areas in dire need of investment and redevelopment.

Mr Robertson added: “This is a fantastic example of local people taking the lead, joining forces and improving their environment for the benefit of all.

“Anyone wishing to join the group would be very welcome.”

