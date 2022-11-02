Fun in Falkirk: Day of activities and entertainment planned for town centre this weekend

As Fun in Falkirk continues on Saturday, November 5 with a whole host of activities and entertainment planned, and the day will end with a spectacular fireworks display in Callendar Park.

The day’s events tie in with the monthly Producers Market, which runs on the High Street on the first Saturday of each month.

Falkirk Delivers has partnered with the Seagull Trust Bookshop to host more free kids activities and this time join in and get creative with some firework themed crafts on Bonfire Night.

The events and activities tie in with the latest monthly Falkirk Producers Market which takes place on the High Street on Saturday. Pic: Michael Gillen.

There will be plenty of crafty activities for youngsters to take part in at an hour long workshop hosted by The Creation Station Ltd in unit 24b in The Howgate – the former Seagull Trust Art Gallery – throughout the day.

The event is recommended for those children between the ages of two and 11, but all ages are welcome.

Tickets should be booked for each child attending in advance as there will be limited walk-in availability on the day.

But that’s not all that’s planned for Saturday.

Wolanski’s Fire Witches – an artistic performance of enchanting acrobatics and firey magic – will be performing at the Falkirk Steeple to celebrate Guy Fawkes.

Show times are 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

There will also be a special appearance from Pretty as PINK tribute band to accompany the Wolanski Fire Witches.

Keep your eyes peeled too for some Harry Potter favourites as Hagrid, Mad-Eye Moodie and Professor Sprout will be on walkabouts in the town from The Lonely Broomstick throughout the day.

A series of Potion Room taster sessions at The Lonely Broomstick will also be taking place, however tickets have already sold out for the sessions.

The day will end with the popular fireworks display in Callendar Park.

The event is going ahead for the first time after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The free event takes place in the park from 6.30pm to 8.15pm.

Local DJ Craigie P will keep the audience entertained before the firework light show begins at 7.30pm.

The display has long been popular with the public, with the last display in 2019 attracting around 28,000 spectators according to organisers.