Fun for all as RAF Town Show lands at Falkirk's Helix Park
Visitors to the Great Lawn at The Helix are in for a treat when the RAF come to visit from Friday, September 12 to Sunday, September 14.
It’s a weekend that you won’t want to miss, whether you’re a big kid or a little kid – there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Take your turn in the Typhoon simulator – feel the thrill of flying one of the RAF’s most iconic jets – or climb aboard the Chinook simulator and experience life inside the legendary helicopter.
There’s a chance to meet the RAF team to discover career opportunities, get advice and hear first-hand what life in the RAF is really like.
There will also be family fun for all with stalls and displays as well as interactive activities.
The event is free and runs from 9am until 4.30pm each day.