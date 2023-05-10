Dynamic Earth's portable planetarium will be in the Howgate Shopping Centre this week.

The programme of events running across the district for the town’s fourth science festival includes events for all ages running from Friday, May 12 to Saturday, May 27.

The festival has attracted some of Scotland’s top scientists and researchers and it promises some great opportunities to get involved in science.

Among the highlights of the festival this year are the return of Dynamic Earth’s portable planetarium to the town. The dome will be in the Howgate Shopping Centre from Thursday to Saturday, providing the opportunity to explore science through stunning imagery and live presentations developed and delivered by Dynamic Earth’s team, for free.

Pond dipping is one of the nature activities taking place at Muiravonside Country Park again this year.

Shows taking place this year are: You are Here – a dramatic journey to the very edge of our solar system and back; What’s Up? – an ever-changing look at the night sky and some of the most exciting astronomy and Earth-science news stories; and Under Pressure – a deep dive into the global ocean exploring dark, hidden ecosystems and seeing the collective efforts of marine scientists and engineers striving to learn all they can about these enigmatic worlds.

The popular [email protected] Helix event is back on Saturday, May 20 with more than 30 STEM industry leaders and performers. Families can take part in interactive workshops and watch mind boggling experiments, including performances from ThinkScience and Eureka as well as activities from Zoolab, the University of Edinburgh and the National Robotorium.

This year’s events kick off on Saturday with Innovate – a family event at Grangemouth’s Zetland Park with a focus on engineering.

An exhibition celebrating 26 exceptional female scientists by the Royal Society of Edinburgh will be on display at The Helix Visitor Centre throughout the festival.

Eddie and his granny had the chance to get hands-on with science last year and there's plenty more chances for people to do the same during this year's festival events.

There’s also the chance for people to delve into the science behind our senses with opportunities to understand the science of tasting our favourite wines, whisky and chocolate and understanding more about how to keep our brains healthy throughout our lives.

A selection of science related films will be showing at The Hippodrome in Bo’ness over the next few weeks and there’s an opportunity to get closer to nature at Muiravonside Country Park. Activities include family foraging with The Little Foragers Kitchen, pond dipping, a badger watch and exploring mini beasts.

Libraries around the district will also be hosting ‘Borrow a Researcher’ sessions in conjunction with Heriot Watt University covering subjects including space and robots.