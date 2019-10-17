Fun family show ‘You Choose’ is heading for Falkirk

Imagine being able to choose how a story goes depending on how you feel at the time while you’re flipping the pages.

This is the exciting task which will be given to audiences who go along to an innovative new musical show at FTH Theatre next month.

‘You Choose’ is a fun production for all the family by Nonsense Room Productions (of Shark in the Park and Hairy Maclary show fame).

It is based on the book by Pippa Goodhart, which, with the help of wonderfully detailed illustrations by Nick Sharratt, invites the reader to consider a whole range of scenarios where choosing is made fun.

The stage show brings various stories to life using the picture book as inspiration through a series of games and challenges.

This means that each show is unique with different characters, locations and costumes, all chosen by the audience.

Musical director Matthew Brown, who lives in Larbert with his wife Nicola and 20-month-old daughter Charlotte, explains the magic behind the show: “It’s exciting for the audience as they don’t know what’s going to happen next and are involved in where the story goes.

“I’m the musical director and the others involved are show director Bruce Strachan, writer Simon Beattie and set designer Eve Murray.

“It is very different to anything we’d ever done before so we were quite nervous about putting it out there but the feedback has been amazing, so much so that we are now on our second tour.

“It was a big challenge to turn the book into a show so we had a lot of discussion about how to deliver that and decided on a game show style format with the usual mixture of song and humour but done in various ways by actors who are more like presenters engaging with the audience to join in the fun throughout.

“There are card games and pass the parcel and lots of different costumes. Plus the whole set is colourful and has been designed in collaboration with Nick Sharratt who created the pictures in the book. There’s a lot of projection in the show too which is great visually and complements the imagery and fun elements.

“We’re finding You Choose has captured a wide age range because there is so much improvisation and no ‘set’ programme so kids enjoy it and parents also find it amusing. There’s a lot of wit involved all the way through delivered brilliantly by performers Paul Beeson and Carrie Mancini.”

So what’s next on the horizon for this fun, interactive show?

“We’re hoping to tour again maybe next May around Scotland and England and maybe also do the Edinburgh Fringe next summer,” said Matthew.

“Hopefully we’ll also be able to take it on an international tour the year after that.”

You Choose is suitable for youngsters from two to seven years and is on at FTH Theatre on Sunday, November 3 at 1pm.

For tickets visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org