Full steam ahead for 2019 Bonnybridge Model Railway Exhibition

Railway enthusiasts from all over Scotland are expected to journey to the Forth Valley this weekend for the 2019 Bonnybridge Model Railway Exhibition.

The popular event, organised jointly by the Scottish Diesel and Electric Group and Bonnybridge Model Railway Club, will take place at Bonnybridge Community Centre on Bridge Street between 10am and 5pm on Saturday and 10am and 4pm on Sunday.

It will be officially opened on Saturday morning by Provost Billy Buchananan and local councillor, David Grant.

Twelve scale masterpieces of railways, towns and countryside including a large replica of Blair Atholl and the A9 north towards a very snowy Drumochter Summit will be available to view.

There will also be an O gauge layout of Glasshouse Loan in Alloa, depicting a run round loop serving the adjacent brewery and bonded warehouse as well as handling some military trip traffic from Bandeath on its way to Alloa Yard.

Impressively crafted intricate layouts from local members will be on display too at the event which is being promoted online under the banner of ‘A Miniature World’.

The exhibition has attracted trade support from companies including Junction Box, Scottish Garden Railways and Franzi Dioramas and those attending will be treated to a variety of exciting demonstrations.

There will also be a tombola stall and food served all day in the community centre cafe.

Event promoter Ian McCreadie said he was looking forward to welcoming railway enthusiasts of all ages, from all over Scotland and beyond to the event.

“Model making is a fantastic and satisfying hobby for all ages,” he said.

“With so many different specialisms from joinery to electronics, landscape artistry and painting, being part of a local club means that everyone can work on what the feel most confident in whilst learning tips and tricks from other members.”

Mr McCreadie added that he felt sad that the hobby of railway modelling was sometimes viewed in a negative light.

He explained: “Sadly in the UK, the hobby of railway modelling is perceived by many as a bit of an odditiy often associated with anorak wearing old chaps.

“As such many people would never consider visiting a model railway show.

“However to the contrary, ‘Minatur Wunderland’ in Hamburg, the world’s largest model railway, attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year who, regardless of age, all come to marvel at the miniature.

“I would invite people of all ages to come along and see for themselves the amount of work, devotion and enthusiasm that goes into creating model railways at the 2019 Bonnybridge Model Railway Exhibition. It really is the perfect day out for family members young and old.”

For full details about the exhibition visit www.bonnymodelshow.co.uk.