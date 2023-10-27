Fright Night proceeds for Bo'ness Children's Fair Festival
Thanks to people in the town, though, the committee always manage to pull off the best day of the year.
This year, however, younger committee members are organising a host of new events to capture local people’s imaginations.
As part of that programme, the first ever Fair Fright Night is taking place at the Hippodrome on Tuesday.
Perfectly timed for Hallowe’en night on October 31, the cinema will screen Tim Burton's cult classic Beetlejuice (12A) – with all proceeds, after costs, going to the Fair.
Organiser Robyn Adamson said: “We’re trying to come up with fresh fundraising ideas that we haven’t done before. With the Hippodrome being right on the doorstep and it being available on Hallowe’en, it was a perfect fit for our first Fright Night.
“We wanted to pick a film that was suitable for as many age groups as possible and Beetlejuice fitted the bill.
“We’ll also have a prize raffle on the night – we’re very grateful to all the local businesses who have supported the fair committee so generously once again.”
Ticket only admission is £10 with a popcorn and cocktail/mocktail option also available, priced £17, at https://bit.ly/BFDevents.
A special Hallowe'en quiz in aid of Fair funds is also being held at Bridgeness Miners Welfare on Saturday, October 28. Doors open at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start.
There’s a maximum of four monsters per team, strictly for those aged 18 and over. Tickets are now limited but bookings can still be made online at https://bit.ly/BFDevents or email [email protected].
With Christmas just round the corner, the Fair Committee are also working hard to capture the festive market with two new ventures planned this year.
Members will be hosting a craft fair in December and on November 25 and 26, the first Fair Christmas cards will be launched.
Robyn added: “Two girls on the committee are digital artists so they’re working on creating snow scenes at Bo’ness landmarks. The cards will be on sale in shops that stock the fair programme.”