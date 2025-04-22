Fresh light is shone on the Bo'ness Dirty Dozen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The story of the Dirty Dozen is well-kent in Bo’ness but it is set to get a much larger audience – thanks to a new production by Blackness playwright Sylvia Dow.

Blinded by the Light is based on the true story of the 12 miners who staged a sit-in, thousands of feet under the River Forth, in December 1982 – in a bid to save Kinneil Colliery from closure.

Sadly, their efforts proved futile and the colliery officially closed on April 29, 1983. At the time, Sylvia was a drama teacher at Bo’ness Academy and worked with some of the impacted families.

The devastation it caused stayed with her long after she left teaching and, around ten years ago, she retold the miners’ story as part of a breakfast play at the Traverse.

Rhys Anderson, Sylvia Dow and Andrew Rothney bring story to life. Pic: Contributed

Sylvia’s dream, however, was to shine a light on the story with a full-scale production. And on May 3, Blinded by the Light will enjoy its world premiere – fittingly at the Barony Theatre in Bo’ness.

Had the colliery not closed in 1982, its demise would undoubtedly have come with the advent of cleaner fuels.

And Blinded by the Light explores that avenue too, taking us forward hundreds of years to a future where the descendants of the miners are now forced to live underground due to climate change.

Sylvia said: “This is in no way a documentary about the Dirty Dozen, given two stories intercept – one from the past and another from the future.

“However, I hope it helps to bring the miners’ story to a far wider audience.

“Full of humour, it’s also touching and explores some of the challenges we face today. Both of the main characters are stuck in the dark but we watch as they grow up to find their own light.”

While the play is not a simple retelling of the miners’ story, Sylvia spent many hours speaking to the men who were part of the Dirty Dozen and their families, as well as local historians, to ensure its depiction is correct.

She was also lucky enough to have spoken to a man who was instrumental in the colliery’s design.

Sylvia said: “Kinneil was linked to Valleyfield on the other side of the Forth via the longest underwater tunnel in Scotland, dug deep, three miles long under the river.

“I managed to speak to the surveyor Alistair Moore about its design before he sadly passed away a few years ago.

“The miners were told the colliery’s future was forever thanks to the tunnel; sadly, that wasn't the case.

“It was quite something to hear the story of the sit-in from the miners. They had hoped the union would support them; it was a huge blow when that didn’t happen.”

Two of the miners will be portrayed by former Bo’ness Academy pupils Rhys Anderson and Andrew Rothney, who also knew some of the families impacted.

Sylvia saw their talent blossom in school shows and is delighted they are now helping her tell the story.

To ensure local youngsters benefit, the cast are also working with Barony Youth Theatre and will stage a special show of the youngsters’ work for friends and family.

Staged at the Barony from May 3 to 10 at 7.30pm, Kinneil Band will welcome guests for press night on May 6. For tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/barony-theatre.