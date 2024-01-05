Visitors to The Kelpies will be able to find out more about the sculptures with a free tour in the coming weeks.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team at The Helix will be running their Kelpie tours free of charge from Monday, January 8 until Wednesday, January 31.

Tours will run daily during this period at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm. There’s no need for visitors to pre-book and the tours will run on a first come, first served basis.