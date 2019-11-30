Free tours of Kinneil House today and tomorrow

Kinneil House near Bo’ness is open for free guided tours today and tomorrow for Historic Environment Scotland’s (HES) St Andrew’s Free Weekend.

The Kinneil House tours will run from 10am-4pm (last admission 3pm) and must be booked in advance through www.hes.scot/events.

Kinneil House.

Volunteer guides from the Friends of Kinneil will be supporting HES with the event at the historic mansion - known for its exquisite 16th-Century wall paintings as well as its unique association with the inventor James Watt.

Kinneil Estate contains a rare combination of nearly 2,000 years of Scotland’s history in one site.

As well as the house, you can also visit the adjacent free Kinneil Museum (open daily except Tuesdays, 12.30-4pm, or 10am-4pm on house open days), which contains displays and artefacts relating to the house, estate and wider history and heritage of the Bo’ness area.