Free tours at Kinneil House today and Sunday

Historic Kinneil House in Bo’ness is open for free guided tours (booking essential) today and Sunday.

Tours on both days run from 10am till 4pm, with the last admission at 3pm, and must be reserved online via www.historicenvironment.scot/events .

If either day’s tour is fully booked contact HES on 0131 558 9326 or email communityevents@hes.scot to find if an additional tour can be provided

Sunday’s session includes free special family-friendly activities in the grounds of the house to mak the bicentenary of scientist James Watt.

The tours inside the house are operated and hosted by Historic Environment Scotland, supported by Friends of Kinneil volunteer guides.